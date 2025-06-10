Kelsey Plum Leads Sparks in Instant Classic Overtime Loss to Valkyries
Los Angeles entered Monday with a chance to take a convincing lead in its 1-1 season series split with Golden State — the Sparks won the May 16 season-opener matchup; the Valkyries bounced back on May 23.
Despite yet another career night from star guard Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles wasn't able to hold on late. A balanced 40 minutes of play unraveled in the five-minute overtime period to follow. The Sparks fell, 89-81, on the Crypto.com Arena hardwood on Monday night — their fourth loss in the last five contests.
The Sparks fell into an early deficit to begin the first quarter, seemingly with no answer defensively for a dominant Valkyries' frontcourt led by 6-foot-4 center Temi Fagbenle.
She finished with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds — eight of which came on the offensive glass.
The road squad maintained pace into the following quarter, sporting a narrow two-point lead entering the second frame.
Then, Kelsey Plum caught fire.
Red-hot offense from star guard fueled a dominant comeback and an eventual 44-40 Los Angeles lead over Golden State at the break.
Plum went 3-for-4 on three-point attempts and logged a team-high four assists — just three shy of 1,000 career assists — through the first two frames alone. She finished with 24 points and seven assists, matching the four-digit mark exactly.
Plum joins Dearica Hamby as the highest-scoring teammate duo in the WNBA thus far this season. The pair scored 29 of the Sparks' 44 first-half points on Monday on an efficient 9-for-15 from the field — a 60 percent shooting clip.
Hamby finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists — yet another complete game for the 6-foot-3 forward.
The back-and-forth play continued during the majority of the second half. Timely layups courtesy of Hamby and rookie guard Sarah Ashlee Barker maintained a one-posession Sparks' lead late in the third quarter.
Golden State matched it, evening the score at 65 apiece after 30 minutes of play.
Kelsey Plum drained a clutch triple late in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, but later fouled out in the disappointing five-minute extra period to follow.
A Kayla Thornton 25-foot jumper proved fatal minutes later, extending Golden State's overtime lead to eventually seal the Sparks' fourth loss in their last five games.
Los Angeles falls to 3-7 in 2025, with its next opportunity to get back in the win column coming against the Aces in Las Vegas this Wednesday.
