Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup

Prior to Tuesday's home matchup against the Seattle Storm, the Los Angeles Sparks announced a plethora of injury news, per a team announcement.

Veteran guard Julie Allemand remains away from the team due to overseas commitments, while both Odyssey Sims and Kelsey Plum are out due to personal reasons and a left lower leg injury, respectively.

All serve as massive hits to Los Angeles' backcourt depth.

Allemand is currently representing Belgium in the upcoming FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, which will be held abroad in Czechia, Germany, Italy and Greece from June 18 to 29.

She poured in a career-high 30 points + 11 made field goals in last Wednesday’s win over the Aces — along with 18 points in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ovgYgY6h21 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

The 5-foot-8 guard is currently eyeing a second historic title for Belgium — following her dominance as part of the "All-Star Five" alongside Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo, Antonia Delaere and Kyara Linskens in Belgium's first-ever EuroBasket crown in 2023.

Plum recently underwent imaging on her leg; however, the extent of the injury is not yet known, per a report.

Los Angeles (4-8) returns to https://t.co/mVMp9tWhku Arena to host Seattle (6-5) in its lone home game for nearly the next two weeks.



Kelsey Plum, Julie Allemand and Odyssey Sims are all OUT. Expect recent guard addition Shey Peddy to aid the injured Sparks’ frontcourt. pic.twitter.com/Gqi3mNnI7r — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Veteran guard Shey Peddy and rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker will start in place of Plum and Sims in Los Angeles' backcourt on Tuesday night.

The Sparks announced the signing of Peddy on Saturday, per a release, in an attempt to provide added rotation depth amid the injuries.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 116 contests spanning five WNBA seasons — last playing for the Phoenix Mercury prior to Los Angeles.

