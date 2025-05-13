Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals Reason For SI Swimsuit Debut
Los Angeles Sparks' forward Cameron Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds through the opening 15 games of last year's WNBA season — before an ACL tear last June cut her rookie campaign short.
Before her eventual return to game action sometime this June, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe, Brink made headlines for appearing in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.
While being photographed by Ben Horton during her shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., Brink spoke with SI Swim — detailing her motivation and purpose behind making her SI 2025 debut.
"I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially you know, a female athlete. And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think?" Brink said. "My femininity, I hold that very close to my, my self image ... I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit and it's just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this.
"When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away first that I've put a lot of work into my body and it's a lot of work to be a professional athlete. And also it's hard to put your body out there, but it's also really empowering," she continued.
Brink further emphasized the personal importance she feels to utilize her platform to promote empowerment both through sports and culture. Furthermore, she hopes to inspire the younger generation and other female athletes through the acceptance of body image — which, in turn, she says brings about overall empowerment.
"I think you always have to look back at the women before you. My mom's definitely taught me that, and I'm very thankful for those role models because we wouldn't be where we are today without them," Brink added.
Check out the full 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, out now across Sports Illustrated platforms.
