Sparks' Cameron Brink Shares Unique Approach to Injury Recovery

During last week's edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink provided more clarity on her injury recovery timeline from an ACL tear suffered last June — and also shared that more extensive damage occurred in her left knee than originally expected.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule

"I was at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut ... a casino, very lucky," she told host Pat Sajakvia a video on USA Today's For The Win. "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."

L.A. Sparks’ Cameron Brink provides an injury update on Tuesday’s edition of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ courtesy of @ForTheWin.



"It's all surgically repaired now … I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back,” she said.



Read more: https://t.co/lXtWsb0D3V pic.twitter.com/vuyTmGZut6 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 3, 2025

On a recent episode of "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee, Brink joined fellow Los Angeles teammate Dearica Hamby and podcaster, nurse, NAMI award winner and mental wellness advocate Tay Lautner to discuss the use of manifestation and vision boards when setting personalized goals.

Brink discussed the new technique she continues to utilize while recovering from the year-long injury, and how the process has adjusted her thinking and improved her mental state.

.@cameronbrink22, Tay Lautner, and @dearicamarie are all in on manifesting and vision boards 💭 pic.twitter.com/s6Ob338vRY — Straight to Cam (@straight2cam) June 10, 2025

"I work with a performance coach ... I feel like I've learned so much already," she said. "His main teaching to me has been visions, setting a vision.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals Close Relationship With WNBA Player

"He always says, 'If you could have it any way you wanted, what would it be?'" Brink continued. "So far we've set a vision for my future marriage with my fiancé, this season coming back from injury — you could set a vision for anything ... It's just like, what are the tangible things and what are the intangibles of it, so I feel a difference already."

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.