Sparks' Kelsey Plum Climbs WNBA Record Books in Win Over Wings
All five of the Sparks' starters scored in double figures — most notably, 21 points and a career-high five triples by Azura Stevens — in Los Angeles' dominant 93-79 road win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.
Stevens became the first player in league history to log at least 16 points, three blocks, two steals and four triples while shooting over 70 percent in a single game.
Odyssey Sims complimented Stevens' career day with 19 points in a game-high 34 minutes. Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson scored 20, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Plum added nine assists and five rebounds, becoming just the fourth WNBA player this season to post at least nine assists with one or fewer turnovers in a game. She joins Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins and Alyssa Thomas as the only others to reach the mark in 2025.
Nearly a fourth (21) of the Sparks’ 93 points on Friday night came on assists from Plum.
A majority of Los Angeles' red-hot offense came in a crucial second-half span, capped by 6-0 and 9-0 scoring runs to begin the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Plum joins Hamby as the highest-scoring teammate duo in the WNBA this season — combining for over 39 points per game.
Furthermore, Plum and Stevens are fifth in the league (36.11 points per game), just behind the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.
The Sparks improve to 3-6 in 2025 ahead of their Monday night home matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
