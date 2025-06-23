Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Despite a 4-3 series defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's NBA Finals, T.J. McConnell served as one of the Indiana Pacers' primary bright spots.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 9.5 points and four assists throughout Indiana's remarkable 2025 postseason run — capped by an efficient 16 points, six rebounds and three assists on 8-for-13 shooting in Sunday's series finale loss.

She’s confident LA will make a postseason run.



"On my deathbed we are going to get there… [and] clinch a playoff spot," Plum said.

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum recently joined Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie on a recent episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast to discuss a myriad of topics — one of which included a personalized shout-out to McConnell's motivated work ethic.

"I just try to be a menace."



Kelsey Plum discusses why playing hard is such a valuable skill.



"I just try to be a menace."

Kelsey Plum discusses why playing hard is such a valuable skill.

"I saw T.J. McConnell say it on a podcast and it really stuck with me — playing hard is a skill," Plum said. "You'd think you'd not have to learn it, but at this level some people have it innately ... [but] over the course of my career I realized, 'Oh, I'm going to have to play this hard every possession to be as impactful as I want to be.

"When you get to realize, 'Okay, this is what it's like,' you just can't turn it off," she added. "You saw me play in the Olympics ... I come in and I try to just be a menace."

Plum's work ethic has translated to a stellar start to the 2025 campaign.

She became the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per a June 16 X post. Plum is currently averaging over 20 points, five assists and one steal in high-volume minutes for the purple and gold.

