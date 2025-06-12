Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reveals Wild Behind-the-Scenes Story of Viral Moment

Last month, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum took to Instagram to reveal a unique gift delivered to rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker, collaborated on and facilitated by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Both were No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA Draft following stellar college careers and remain close friends.

When Barker was seen sporting an old pair of Ionescu's Nike shoes during training camp, Plum didn't hesitate.

"Yo, help my teammate," Plum asked Ionescu.



Plum's only request: "Just don't send any Oregon colorways."https://t.co/7ND2bZanZF — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) May 29, 2025

"We gotta get you some new shoes," Plum recalled telling the rookie in a recent Instagram video.

The two-time WNBA champion then reached out to Ionescu, asking for assistance in helping to provide Barker with a new pair of her favorite shoes.

Ionescu delivered on the heartfelt gesture — converting on Barker's surprise gift by going above and beyond to send five-plus pairs of unique shoe colorways.

"This is why the W is the best," Plum said in the original video message.

Kelsey Plum on the viral shoe moment with her rookie. That flamingo comment though 😂



Listen to our full conversation on the latest episode of my women’s sports radio show, She’s Got Next. https://t.co/aB7o0Q5s3G pic.twitter.com/6RXcYxaITI — Jordan Robinson (@HeyJordanR) June 10, 2025

Plum further spoke on the behind-the-scenes details leading up to the viral moment on a recent episode of Jordan Robinson's "She's Got Next" women's sports radio show, per a June 10 post.

"[Barker's shoes] are old and they used to be pink, but they look like a flamingo that lost their pink," she said, laughing. "I guess she had ordered [new] shoes, but it got lost in the mail.

"[Ionescu] was awesome," Plum continued. "She came through with the best colorways ... and she was like, 'Hey, I really like [Barker]' ... she's a Sarah Ashlee Barker fan, so it was cool to see her respond in just great fashion."

Sarah Ashlee Barker with another timely basket to close the third quarter — followed by an and-one layup by Dearica Hamby.



Sparks and Valkyries tied at 65 apiece after 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w1HUJPLdZ3 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 10, 2025

Barker continues to impress throughout the early stages of her WNBA career — averaging 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just under 20 minutes per game through the Sparks' first 11 contests this season.

