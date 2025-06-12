Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reveals Wild Behind-the-Scenes Story of Viral Moment

Los Angeles' star guard recently detailed the full story behind a recent viral moment.
Ben Geffner|
Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts at the end of the first half against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts at the end of the first half against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last month, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum took to Instagram to reveal a unique gift delivered to rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker, collaborated on and facilitated by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Both were No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA Draft following stellar college careers and remain close friends.

When Barker was seen sporting an old pair of Ionescu's Nike shoes during training camp, Plum didn't hesitate.

"We gotta get you some new shoes," Plum recalled telling the rookie in a recent Instagram video.

The two-time WNBA champion then reached out to Ionescu, asking for assistance in helping to provide Barker with a new pair of her favorite shoes.

Ionescu delivered on the heartfelt gesture — converting on Barker's surprise gift by going above and beyond to send five-plus pairs of unique shoe colorways.

"This is why the W is the best," Plum said in the original video message.

Plum further spoke on the behind-the-scenes details leading up to the viral moment on a recent episode of Jordan Robinson's "She's Got Next" women's sports radio show, per a June 10 post.

"[Barker's shoes] are old and they used to be pink, but they look like a flamingo that lost their pink," she said, laughing. "I guess she had ordered [new] shoes, but it got lost in the mail.

"[Ionescu] was awesome," Plum continued. "She came through with the best colorways ... and she was like, 'Hey, I really like [Barker]' ... she's a Sarah Ashlee Barker fan, so it was cool to see her respond in just great fashion."

Barker continues to impress throughout the early stages of her WNBA career — averaging 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just under 20 minutes per game through the Sparks' first 11 contests this season.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

