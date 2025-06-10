Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Legend Exposes Controversial Comparisons Between Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

The Los Angeles legend spoke honestly about recent comparisons between the two rising stars.

Ben Geffner

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, followed up an impressive 2024 campaign with continued dominance in 2025.

She averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists through the Indiana Fever's first four games this season before being sidelined with a left quadriceps strain, via a team report on May 27.

Angel Reese, another second-year player, is nearly sporting a double-double in 2025. The Chicago Sky forward is currently averaging 9.1 points and 12.3 rebounds through the first seven games of this year's campaign — four of which came in double-double fashion.

The two rising stars have had continued, gradually growing success in the WNBA this season, but various narrative debates of the two remain rampant.

Less than a month before former Spark Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey retirement in Los Angeles on June 29, the former WNBA legend spoke on recent comparisons and controversial debates about the two rising stars — honestly calling out flawed logic within it on a recent episode of Jemele Hill's Spolitics.

“It’s like comparing apples and oranges… What are we doing? They like doing the Magic and Bird comparisons… I'm not falling into that," Parker said. "I think there are a number of things that Angel Reese can improve on.

"The thing about Caitlin, yes, she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better," she continued.

The former Spark remains a constant advocate and supporter of the pair, rejecting widespread narratives and comparisons surrounding each.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

