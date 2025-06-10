Sparks' Legend Exposes Controversial Comparisons Between Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, followed up an impressive 2024 campaign with continued dominance in 2025.
She averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists through the Indiana Fever's first four games this season before being sidelined with a left quadriceps strain, via a team report on May 27.
Angel Reese, another second-year player, is nearly sporting a double-double in 2025. The Chicago Sky forward is currently averaging 9.1 points and 12.3 rebounds through the first seven games of this year's campaign — four of which came in double-double fashion.
The two rising stars have had continued, gradually growing success in the WNBA this season, but various narrative debates of the two remain rampant.
Less than a month before former Spark Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey retirement in Los Angeles on June 29, the former WNBA legend spoke on recent comparisons and controversial debates about the two rising stars — honestly calling out flawed logic within it on a recent episode of Jemele Hill's Spolitics.
“It’s like comparing apples and oranges… What are we doing? They like doing the Magic and Bird comparisons… I'm not falling into that," Parker said. "I think there are a number of things that Angel Reese can improve on.
"The thing about Caitlin, yes, she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better," she continued.
The former Spark remains a constant advocate and supporter of the pair, rejecting widespread narratives and comparisons surrounding each.
