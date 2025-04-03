Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brinks WNBA Salary Stance, Best Draft Picks, More

Jeremy Hanna

May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A recent topic of conversation in the WNBA has been the salary, especially when compared to the salary in the NBA. Specifically, stars like Angel Reese have spoken out, saying that it's not as much as it should be.

However, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has taken a different stance, revealing that she is fine with the current salary, noting that she doesn't take any kind of money for granted because of her family history.

In her rookie season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game across 15 games.

Additionally, we have nailed down the five best draft picks in the history of the Sparks organization, including names like Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, and more.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:

Sparks' Cameron Brink Takes Surprising Stance on WNBA Salaries

Ranking The Sparks' 5 Best Draft Picks Ever

Can Sparks Sophomores Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson be All-Stars This Season?

Top 5 Candace Parker Moments With The Sparks

Every Caitlin Clark Appearance vs Sparks in 2025 Season

Sparks' Cameron Brink Talks How Kelsey Plum is Impacting Her Career

Sparks Retiring Candace Parker Jersey: What We Know

Published |Modified
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Jeremy Hanna has been writing professionally since 2018, covering topics such as video games, entertainment, and sports. He currently works as an associate editor for LA Sports report, contributing to online publications like Sports Illustrated and Newsweek. He mainly focuses on NBA, NFL, WWE, AEW, and all of professional wrestling. His favorite wrestler of all-time is Mick Foley.

Home/News