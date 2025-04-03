Sparks Notes: Cameron Brinks WNBA Salary Stance, Best Draft Picks, More
A recent topic of conversation in the WNBA has been the salary, especially when compared to the salary in the NBA. Specifically, stars like Angel Reese have spoken out, saying that it's not as much as it should be.
However, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has taken a different stance, revealing that she is fine with the current salary, noting that she doesn't take any kind of money for granted because of her family history.
In her rookie season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game across 15 games.
Additionally, we have nailed down the five best draft picks in the history of the Sparks organization, including names like Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, and more.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:
