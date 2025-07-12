Sparks Notes: LA Signs Julie Vanloo, Napheesa Collier Makes Statement, Julie Allemand Surpasses Career Milestone

The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Julie Vanloo on June 3. The addition came just days after Vanloo and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown in a 67-65 victory over Spain — cementing Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.
"I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her," head coach Lynne Roberts said.
Minnesota outscored Los Angeles by double digits in each of the final three quarters of Thursday afternoon's contest — capping a convincing 91-82 victory over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain Napheesa Collier poured in 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
Sparks' guard Julie Allemand entered the game with 98 made field goals across her WNBA career — just two baskets shy of reaching 100 and three short of surpassing the scoring mark. Despite the eventual loss, Allemand poured in seven first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting to reach and break the career milestone.
