Sparks Notes: LA Signs Julie Vanloo, Napheesa Collier Makes Statement, Julie Allemand Surpasses Career Milestone

The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Julie Vanloo on June 3. The addition came just days after Vanloo and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown in a 67-65 victory over Spain — cementing Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.

"I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her," head coach Lynne Roberts said.

Minnesota outscored Los Angeles by double digits in each of the final three quarters of Thursday afternoon's contest — capping a convincing 91-82 victory over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain Napheesa Collier poured in 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Sparks' guard Julie Allemand entered the game with 98 made field goals across her WNBA career — just two baskets shy of reaching 100 and three short of surpassing the scoring mark. Despite the eventual loss, Allemand poured in seven first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting to reach and break the career milestone.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Napheesa Collier on her and Caitlin Clark’s WNBA All-Star Draft coaches trade:



“I texted Caitlin before to ask if we could trade — yes, it was pre-planned … Watch out, I might be a GM one day.” https://t.co/dHQQVi4LNz pic.twitter.com/LG04iE5OzN — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

Napheesa Collier warming up ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



The 2025 All-Star captain is averaging 23.9 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/rxQRXKARfw — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

An updated look at the https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena rafters — now complete with Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey on the far left (retired on June 29).



20 combined championships and 17 retired jerseys between the Sparks and Lakers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aFfVIn0kE2 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

Napheesa Collier playing rock, paper, scissors with a fan ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



🪨📃✂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2M2BrIlgI — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

Napheesa Collier signing autographs before Sparks vs Lynx.



Strong road turnout for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/t8bNeXV3pE — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

Kelsey Plum was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve on Sunday.



It marks her fourth consecutive selection, and comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote.https://t.co/ryQeVvnidp — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 7, 2025

Breaking: Sparks claim guard Julie Vanloo off waivers. She’s active for tonight’s game and will wear No. 6.



Golden State waived Vanloo on Monday. Now, after winning a FIBA EuroBasket title last weekend, she joins Belgium teammate Julie Allemand in LA. pic.twitter.com/VhajFQjw3s — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

