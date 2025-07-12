Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: LA Signs Julie Vanloo, Napheesa Collier Makes Statement, Julie Allemand Surpasses Career Milestone

Ben Geffner|
Jun 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Sparks center Azurá Stevens (23) goes to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Sparks center Azurá Stevens (23) goes to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Julie Vanloo on June 3. The addition came just days after Vanloo and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown in a 67-65 victory over Spain — cementing Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown.

"I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her," head coach Lynne Roberts said.

Minnesota outscored Los Angeles by double digits in each of the final three quarters of Thursday afternoon's contest — capping a convincing 91-82 victory over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain Napheesa Collier poured in 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Sparks' guard Julie Allemand entered the game with 98 made field goals across her WNBA career — just two baskets shy of reaching 100 and three short of surpassing the scoring mark. Despite the eventual loss, Allemand poured in seven first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting to reach and break the career milestone.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries

Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Cooper Flagg Names Sparks' Legend to WNBA Mount Rushmore

Candace Parker Reveals Wild Reason for Alleged Beef With Geno Auriemma

Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers' TJ McConnell For Valuable Skill

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News