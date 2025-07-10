Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx

Los Angeles Sparks' guard Julie Allemand entered Thursday's game against the Minnesota Lynx with 98 made field goals across her multi-year WNBA career — just two baskets shy of reaching 100 and three short of surpassing the scoring mark.

Read more: Sparks Provide Bold Promotion Ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Just minutes into the home contest, Allemand poured in seven first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting — reaching and breaking the career milestone in dominant fashion.

The Sparks are off to the races 🏁



Julie Allemand caps off the steal with a smooth transition finish! Sparks lead 13-7!



MIN-LAS | League Pass pic.twitter.com/BXXCyXHC2k — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2025

It came less than two weeks since rejoining the Sparks' active roster — after stepping away from the team due to overseas commitments, per a June release.

While away, Allemand represented Belgium in the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket tournament, which was held abroad in Czechia, Germany, Italy and Greece from June 18 to 29.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird React to Getting 'Centel'd'

Kelsey Plum x Julie Allemand 🔥🎯



LA leads Minnesota, 11-7, after five minutes. pic.twitter.com/lZagXugS3i — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

The star guard led Belgium to its second consecutive EuroBasket crown, pouring in a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the 67-65 victory over Spain.

Down 12 points with just three minutes remaining in the final game, five straight points from Allemand and a subsequent free throw from Julie Vanloo managed to seal the improbable win — becoming just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown, joining Spain and the Soviet Union.

Julie Allemand and Belgium became just the third national team in history to claim back-to-back FIBA EuroBasket titles on Sunday.



How did it come to fruition? With a 12-point comeback in three minutes.



More: https://t.co/fUvyQkc1I8pic.twitter.com/gIQxsfSM7i — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 30, 2025

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue Controversial WNBA Roster Rule

"We have to think about it and we have to trust it. We all want the same goal. We all want to improve," Allemand told FIBA in a May 14 interview prior to the July's EuroBasket 2025.

Now, Allemand continues to make an impact for the Sparks in her return to the WNBA.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.