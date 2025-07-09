Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries

The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Julie Vanloo on June 3, per a release.

The addition came just days after Vanloo and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown in a 67-65 victory over Spain — cementing Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket crown. Aside from the Cats' latest run, only Spain and the Soviet Union have secured back-to-back titles.

Vanloo skipped the celebration in Belgium in order to make the journey back to San Francisco to rejoin the Golden State Valkyries — but was subsequently waived just an hour after her West Coast arrival.

Fresh off a quartet of roster moves — waiving Shey Peddy and Odyssey Sims to make space for the respective returns of Allemand and Rae Burrell — the Sparks knew Vanloo could be another crucial backcourt piece.

“When we heard that the Valkyries waived [Julie Vanloo], I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her," head coach Lynne Roberts said. "We were hopeful, and then we wouldn't know for sure until 5 p.m. [on Thursday], so she was actually waiting outside the arena until we got the call with her luggage.

"The things these players go through is remarkable, all to play. Now we've got two Belgian players, the one-two backcourt for the EuroBasket champs… so we're excited about it," she added.

Vanloo made her WNBA debut with the Washington Mystics in 2024, appearing in all 40 games and starting 34 before being selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft.

She's averaging over six points and four assists across 51 career games.

