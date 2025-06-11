Sparks' Player Leaves Team in Sudden Extended Absence
Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Allemand is currently away from the team due to overseas commitments, per a release.
Allemand will represent Belgium in the upcoming FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, which will be held abroad in Czechia, Germany, Italy and Greece from June 18 to 29.
The 5-foot-8 guard is currently eyeing a second historic title for Belgium — following her dominance as part of the "All-Star Five" alongside Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo, Antonia Delaere and Kyara Linskens in Belgium's first-ever EuroBasket crown in 2023.
Belgium will play in Group C against co-hosts Czechia, as well as Montenegro and Portugal, in Brno, according to FIBA.
"We have to think about it and we have to trust it. We all want the same goal. We all want to improve," Allemand told FIBA in a May 14 interview. "We all want to be able to understand anything we are missing, to correct it and have it for the next one - for this year and this summer.
"Sure, I wasn't there last summer, but now I'm going to be there [for FIBA Women's EuroBasket], and I think that it can still be all-time for me." she added.
Belgium is led by new coach Mike Thibault — someone Allemand is fond of and worked alongside during the last window of qualifiers earlier this year.
"When I heard that Mike had come, it was great. I think that he can help us go to the next step too, with his experience, with everything that he has done. I really hope that he's going to help us," Allemand said. "Because in February, it was a short time and it's always hard to get used to it.
"But, I remember in one week, in just five practices, I learned a lot. I hope that especially because we are a young team, Mike's going to be what we need," she continued.
Allemand has averaged 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games for the Sparks in 2025.
She returned to the United States after being traded to Los Angeles from Chicago, along with Li Yueru and a 2025 third-round draft pick.
Prior to this year's campaign, her last WNBA appearance came in 2022 for the Sky — in which she averaged three points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 25 contests.
After missing the Sparks' first two games of 2025 due to injury, Allemand has impressed in limited time through the remainder of Los Angeles' contests to date.
