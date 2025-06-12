Sparks' Rickea Jackson Makes Bold Comment After Record-Breaking Game

After an injury-riddled start to 2025, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward bounced back in a monumental way on Wednesday night — pouring in a career-high 30 points on 11 made field goals in a convincing win over the Las Vegas Aces.

She logged14 points on efficient 5-for-7 shooting and a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone, part of an early 29-17 first-quarter advantage that served as the Sparks' most in a first quarter thus far this season.

Jackson's red-hot offense continued into the second half. She scored eight additional points on 3-for-4 shooting in a timely third-quarter sequence, then proceeded to add eight more in the fourth period to seal the eventual Los Angeles win.

Rickea Jackson with an offensive MASTERCLASS in Las Vegas. 🔥🎰



After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, the red-hot forward added 8 more on 3/4 shooting in Q3.



Sparks lead Aces, 73-67, midway through the fourth. Jackson now up to 22 points. 📈pic.twitter.com/NdG6OGaAfx — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 12, 2025

The 6-foot-2 forward provided a strong message postgame when asked what the career outing means for her on a personal level.

"We all going to set a statement, it's not just one person," Jackson said. "I just come in [and] do my job. I feel like my teammates were just finding me ... we were making the right play.

"When we're moving the ball, great things like this happen," she continued. "It's just fun to play like that."

Rickea Jackson tonight in the LA Sparks’ 97-89 win over the Aces:



30 PTS (career-high)

7 REB

11-17 FG

4 3PM



More: https://t.co/pFgDaeJUbSpic.twitter.com/0xM7DihIEm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 12, 2025

Sparks' head coach Lynne Roberts praised Jackson's performance — identifying the intentional need to continue making her a focal point of Los Angeles' offensive attack.

"We were more intentional of getting her the ball," Roberts said. "Rickea hit a couple threes that just made everybody feel really confident, and that set the tone ... When she gets going downhill off a quick pitch and get, she's so athletic and strong ... it's a tough guard for anybody.

"I'm very process driven," she added. "So right now we're going to enjoy this, and tomorrow we're going to wake up and it's all about the next game."

Los Angeles closes its two-game road trip at Minnesota on Saturday.

