Sparks' Rickea Jackson Makes Bold Comment After Record-Breaking Game

Jackson was brutally honest in a postgame interview following her career-high performance on Wednesday.
Jun 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
After an injury-riddled start to 2025, Los Angeles Sparks' star forward bounced back in a monumental way on Wednesday night — pouring in a career-high 30 points on 11 made field goals in a convincing win over the Las Vegas Aces.

She logged14 points on efficient 5-for-7 shooting and a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone, part of an early 29-17 first-quarter advantage that served as the Sparks' most in a first quarter thus far this season.

Jackson's red-hot offense continued into the second half. She scored eight additional points on 3-for-4 shooting in a timely third-quarter sequence, then proceeded to add eight more in the fourth period to seal the eventual Los Angeles win.

The 6-foot-2 forward provided a strong message postgame when asked what the career outing means for her on a personal level.

"We all going to set a statement, it's not just one person," Jackson said. "I just come in [and] do my job. I feel like my teammates were just finding me ... we were making the right play.

"When we're moving the ball, great things like this happen," she continued. "It's just fun to play like that."

Sparks' head coach Lynne Roberts praised Jackson's performance — identifying the intentional need to continue making her a focal point of Los Angeles' offensive attack.

"We were more intentional of getting her the ball," Roberts said. "Rickea hit a couple threes that just made everybody feel really confident, and that set the tone ... When she gets going downhill off a quick pitch and get, she's so athletic and strong ... it's a tough guard for anybody.

"I'm very process driven," she added. "So right now we're going to enjoy this, and tomorrow we're going to wake up and it's all about the next game."

Los Angeles closes its two-game road trip at Minnesota on Saturday.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

