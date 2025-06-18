Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals How Skechers Helped to Alleviate Medical Issue

Skechers announced Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson as the brand's first-ever WNBA signature athlete last July.

"I'm thrilled to be the first WNBA player to join forces with Skechers," Jackson said in a 2024 release. "While Skechers is a new player in the basketball world, their commitment to fit, support, and active collaboration with athletes is clear.

"The comfort and design of their footwear is truly impressive. I love training in these shoes and I'm eager to see what we can accomplish together," she continued.

Jackson joined top talent — including NBA MVP Joel Embiid and three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle — to become a key face of the shoe brand's expansion into basketball.

Rickea Jackson on Skechers' shoe deal:



“We’re rookies together … Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since],” she said.



She made history last summer becoming @SKECHERSUSA's first-ever WNBA athlete.

"We’ve been looking for the right WNBA player to add to Team Skechers and we found her in Rickea Jackson,” Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said. “Rickea’s a sensational athlete and an inspiration—and she deserves the best footwear that meets her needs."

The second-year forward has continued to build on recent success in 2025.

Following an early-season injury, Jackson has impressed offensively in a dominant week-long stretch — pouring in a career-high 30 points on 11 made field goals in Los Angeles' win over Las Vegas on June 11 — and has managed 18 and 17 points while playing high-volume minutes in two games to follow against Minnesota and Seattle, respectively.

Rickea Jackson ahead of Sparks vs Storm.



She poured in a career-high 30 points + 11 made field goals in last Wednesday's win over the Aces — along with 18 points in Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

Prior to Tuesday night's 98-67 loss to the Storm, Jackson discussed the personal impact that Skechers has had on her — including helping to alleviate a medical issue.

"I love [Skechers] so much," she said. "I feel like we both were rookies just getting to the basketball world — we're rookies together.

"Just being able to have a shoe that's not only cute but comfortable. It's not just about just looks ... it's about, 'Does it feel good? Does it help my foot?'" Jackson added. "Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since]."

