Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks

Despite strong offensive efforts from Rickea Jackson, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Azurá Stevens, the Los Angeles Sparks dropped their second consecutive contest — a 98-67 loss to the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena — on Tuesday night.

Read more: Sparks Sign Two Guards to Hardship Contracts Amid Injuries

The trio served as the only players to post double-digit points for the purple and gold in the defeat.

Stevens poured in 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes, while Jackson logged a team-high 17 points and two steals in 36 minutes. Barker added 12 points and seven rebounds on efficient 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Rickea Jackson ahead of Sparks vs Storm.



She poured in a career-high 30 points + 11 made field goals in last Wednesday’s win over the Aces — along with 18 points in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ovgYgY6h21 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Led by a flurry of early scores, the Storm raced out to 26-19 lead after 10 minutes that was never contested. Seattle outscored Los Angeles in all four frames — highlighted by a 28-14 road scoring run in the third quarter that eventually ballooned the advantage to 30-plus.

Read more: Sparks' Legend Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Controversial Drama From Coco Gauff's French Open Win

Seattle's Gabby Williams recorded four steals in the first quarter alone, becoming the first player in franchise history with at least four steals in three straight games, per a release.

The league's 2025 leader in steals capped the first half with six takeaways, tying her career-high for single-game steals while matching the most steals in a game by any WNBA player thus far this season.

Azurá Stevens is ON A MISSION against Seattle. Huge steal away from Nneka Ogwumike + a shooting foul on the other end.



Stevens already with 10 points and seven rebounds just minutes into Q3.



🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/iFhk5wgjrk — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reveals Wild Behind-the-Scenes Story of Viral Moment

She finished the game with 11 points, seven assists and eight steals.

Furthermore, red-hot scoring by Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike maintained the controlled road pace offensively while gradually building the Storm lead against the shorthanded Sparks' backcourt.

Left-handed layup by Grace Berger taken back by refs due to an offensive foul call.



Berger still looking for her first-ever basket in a Sparks uniform.



Seattle leads LA, 47-37, at the half. pic.twitter.com/gA94mHD8PG — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Read more: Caitlin Clark Returns From Injury in Advance of Huge Matchup Against Sparks

Ogwumike led with a game-high 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting. Diggins added 15 points and seven assists.

🚨NEWS: Sparks provide Tuesday night starters, an update on Kelsey Plum’s injury status + more ahead of LA vs Seattle.



More from @BenGeffner: https://t.co/ul9dafJiuN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

The Sparks' look to reenter the win column against the Minnesota Lynx this Saturday, the start of a three-game road trip before returning home to face the Chicago Sky on June 29.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.