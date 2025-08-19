What Li Yueru’s season-ending injury means for the Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings announced on Tuesday that center Li Yueru would miss the rest of the regular season with an ACL sprain in her left knee, an injury she suffered against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 15th, She was coming off a career-high 20 points the game before suffering this injury.
Dallas traded two draft picks, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick, to acquire her earlier this season. They wanted to solidify their frontcourt, and Yueru filled in admirably, averaging 7.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG in her 22 games with the Wings, which included 12 starts.
There are only nine game remaining in the regular season, and the Wings aren't necessarily in playoff contention. It makes sense to shut her down to allow her to get fully healthy.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers gives love to Wings teammate after career-high vs. Las Vegas Aces
Yueru's contract expires after this season, where she'll be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent. Dallas would probably like to bring her back after giving up two draft picks, including a valuable second-round pick in next year's draft, assuming her injury isn't too severe.
Injuries have been common for the Wings all season. Tyasha Harris has been out since the first weeks of the season, Maddy Siegrist missed nearly two months, and Paige Bueckers has missed a handful of games. Even now, Arike Ogunbowale is dealing with knee soreness and has been out for a few games because of knee soreness. They've had to sign multiple players to hardship contracts just to have enough bodies to play games.
Where do the Wings turn with Yueru out?
The Dallas Wings started Luisa Geiselsoder in their last game, a blowout loss to the Las Vegas Aces, who is a rookie second-round pick out of Germany. In her 24 appearances this season, she's averaged 7.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.6 APG. However, she's the only other center on the roster.
Dallas could always try playing someone like Diamond Miller, who is 6'3", as a small center, or even Maddy Siegrist at 6'2". That wouldn't be ideal if they're trying to win games, but they just don't have any other options currently.
They could also sign someone else to a 7-day contract if they need to. The options available aren't terrific, but they just need a warm body to play some minutes down low. They still have another day before they play the Los Angeles Sparks again.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers sends message to Dallas Wings after loss to Las Vegas Aces
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.