Dallas Wings pull off controversial trade with Minnesota Lynx
On Sunday morning, the Dallas Wings announced a trade with the Minnesota Lynx, sending DiJonai Carrington to the league's best Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round pick. To complete the trade, Dallas also waived Teaira McGowan.
Dallas traded for Carrington before the season as part of a massive 10-team deal, also bringing in her partner, NaLyssa Smith. Six months later, and both players are gone from the organization as the Wings look to prioritize building around Paige Bueckers.
Carrington played 20 games for the Wings, making 13 starts, averaging 10.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.1 SPG. Her production had fallen across the board since winning the Most Improved Player Award last season, and she had been vocal that she was confused about her role on the team. Some around the league wondered what her value was, and we found out the answer. Now, she'll join the best team in the WNBA, sitting with a 24-5 record.
Diamond Miller and Karlie Samuelson haven't exactly been rotation players this season. Miller, the 2nd overall pick in the WNBA Draft behind Aliyah Boston, had a great rookie season, averaging 12.1 PPG, but has averaged just 3.5 PPG in the two seasons since. She's only been playing about 10 minutes per game this season. Dallas is hoping she can regain her rookie form.
Samuelson has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 3.3 PPG. She's never been a high-level role player, despite this being her 7th season in the WNBA. This will be Samuelson's second stint in Dallas, as she played four games for the Wings in 2019 after being waived by the Los Angeles Sparks, but she was waived by the Wings prior to the 2020 season and didn't play that year.
The Wings traded a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to bring in Lu Yueru earlier in the season, so adding a 2027 second, even one from the Lynx, helps replace that.
DiJonai Carrington's Frustrations
While she was working her way back from injury, Carrington went to the media to say it was an adjustment to come back off the bench, especially when she wanted to expand her game.
"It's definitely an adjustment... It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. "So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit... But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me."
This was likely the biggest reason the Wings looked to move her.
