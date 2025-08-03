Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings pull off controversial trade with Minnesota Lynx

After playing just 20 games in Dallas, DiJonai Carrington has been traded again.

Austin Veazey

May 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Sunday morning, the Dallas Wings announced a trade with the Minnesota Lynx, sending DiJonai Carrington to the league's best Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round pick. To complete the trade, Dallas also waived Teaira McGowan.

Dallas traded for Carrington before the season as part of a massive 10-team deal, also bringing in her partner, NaLyssa Smith. Six months later, and both players are gone from the organization as the Wings look to prioritize building around Paige Bueckers.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington
Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) yells to the bench during the first half against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carrington played 20 games for the Wings, making 13 starts, averaging 10.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.1 SPG. Her production had fallen across the board since winning the Most Improved Player Award last season, and she had been vocal that she was confused about her role on the team. Some around the league wondered what her value was, and we found out the answer. Now, she'll join the best team in the WNBA, sitting with a 24-5 record.

Diamond Miller and Karlie Samuelson haven't exactly been rotation players this season. Miller, the 2nd overall pick in the WNBA Draft behind Aliyah Boston, had a great rookie season, averaging 12.1 PPG, but has averaged just 3.5 PPG in the two seasons since. She's only been playing about 10 minutes per game this season. Dallas is hoping she can regain her rookie form.

Samuelson has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 3.3 PPG. She's never been a high-level role player, despite this being her 7th season in the WNBA. This will be Samuelson's second stint in Dallas, as she played four games for the Wings in 2019 after being waived by the Los Angeles Sparks, but she was waived by the Wings prior to the 2020 season and didn't play that year.

The Wings traded a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to bring in Lu Yueru earlier in the season, so adding a 2027 second, even one from the Lynx, helps replace that.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington
Jul 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DiJonai Carrington's Frustrations

While she was working her way back from injury, Carrington went to the media to say it was an adjustment to come back off the bench, especially when she wanted to expand her game.

"It's definitely an adjustment... It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. "So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit... But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me."

This was likely the biggest reason the Wings looked to move her.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

