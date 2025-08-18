Paige Bueckers gives love to Wings teammate after career-high vs. Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces dominated the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon, 107-86, behind 34 points by A'ja Wilson. Kierstan Bell also had a crazy game, going 6/7 from three-point range.
However, Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has a spectacular performance, scoring a career-high 23 points on an incredible 11/15 shooting, adding six rebounds and two blocks. She's been playing well as of late, averaging 16.2 PPG in her last six game. Wings superstar Paige Bueckers gave her a lot of love after the loss.
“Just her getting to her spots, her posting up a little defenders, shooting over the top, and just being an opportunity basketball player,” Bueckers said after the game. “Getting out in transition, getting easy layups that way. She’s just a workhorse. The game comes to her, and she takes full advantage of that.”
Bueckers played solidly too, putting up 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, making it a 26th straight game to start he career in double-figures scoring, the 4th longest such streak in WNBA history. She should be the runaway favorite for the WNBA Rookie of the Year, but people are trying to make a push for Sonia Citron.
Maddy Siegrist missed nearly two months of play, but she's found her rhythm again and is showing improved numbers across the board. She's proving to be a valuable piece of the team moving forward.
With Arike Ogunbowale out the last few games because of knee soreness, Siegrist has been the one to step up. It hasn't led to wins, much like it hasn't all season, but it's been great experience and a chance for the Wings' front office to see what Siegrist has before she becomes a free agent after the 2026 season.
Wings Likely Lottery Bound
The Dallas Wings were hoping to make a late playoff push, but with nine games remaining, that is extremely unlikely. They're 9-26. matching their win total from a season ago, but they'd like to at least be a few games better.
They're currently tied with the Chicago Sky for the second-worst record in the WNBA, two games ahead of the Connecticut Sun for for the worst record. There are some very talented prospects who will be sitting at the top of the board, but Dallas would probably love to add a talent like Lauren Betts from UCLA down low.
