Paige Bueckers says there's a 'long way to go' with WNBA CBA negotiations
The WNBA's current CBA expires on Halloween, and current negotiations between the WNBA and the players' union do not seem to be going well. The union already denied the first proposal sent in by the WNBA about a month ago, and negotiations didn't get anywhere in the first meeting between the two sides in Indianapolis.
During her All-Star Game media availability, Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers was asked about the negotiations, as she was one of about 40 players in attendance.
"Yesterday's meeting went not well," Bueckers started. "I think it was great for us to show a collective as players how important that meeting was to us. It was over 40 people in that room, and that was historic for CBA negotiations. But I don't think, there definitely wasn't a point where we agreed and we were coming together to meet sides.
"I think there's a lot more we want as players and that we're going to try to demand. And we don't want to sound ungrateful for all the stuff that the WNBA provides, but we think as much as we sacrifice our bodies, our minds, our time, our effort, we just feel like we play a huge part in this as well. And we feel like we should be rewarded for that. And we feel like there's some things that we deserve as players, who are a huge part of this league. So, I think there's a long way to go in negotiations."
The next meeting between the two sides likely won't be in person due to the players' schedules, but they'll try to close the gap. Otherwise, they could be facing a lockout this offseason, something neither side wants.
