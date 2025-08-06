WNBA star Paige Bueckers provides injury update after leaving Wings-Liberty game
Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers left Tuesday night's game against the New York Liberty briefly with a back injury. However, she doesn't seem too concerned about the severity of it.
"I'm alright," Bueckers said in a quick postgame video. "I just got it checked out. I think just a pulled muscle. Felt a strain, felt it tighten, so just gotta get it worked out... I was just dribbling the ball up, and I felt sort of a tightness come along. It was pretty random... It's day-to-day, I'm hoping it won't take me out."
READ MORE: Updated report on Dallas Wings shopping 4-time WNBA All-Star in trade talks
The Liberty took home the win, 85-76, getting revenge for their surprising loss in Dallas a week ago. Breanna Stewart was still unavailable due to the injury she suffered recently, but the Liberty were able to have a balanced scoring attack without her, with six different players scoring between 9 and 15 points. They were led by Jonquel Jones with 15 points.
Although Paige Bueckers left during the third quarter, she still ended up playing 31 minutes, leading the game in scoring with 21 points. She has still been in double figures every game to start her career, but she didn't get much help in this game. Arike Ogunbowale had 14 points, but shot just 3/12 from the field, getting six points from the free-throw line.
In her first game as a Wing, Diamond Miller didn't score, playing just seven minutes. She was the biggest piece of return for the DiJonai Carrington trade, a former second overall pick who had a strong rookie season, but an injury hurt her development. She's still getting acclimated in Dallas, so it isn't too surprising that she wasn't too impactful on Tuesday.
Paige Bueckers' Recent Injury History
Paige Bueckers has only missed five games this season, most coming in a back-to-back situation. She deals with knee tendinitis that takes her a day to recover from, so they don't want to stress it if they don't have to.
She also left their last home game on Friday against the Indiana Fever briefly with an apparent leg injury, which didn't impact her enough to miss any games. They're right back at it against the New York Liberty on Friday night, but this time, the matchup will be in Dallas. We'll have to see if this back injury limits her at all for that game.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers leads entire WNBA rookie class in multiple categories
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.