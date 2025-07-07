Multiple Wings starters out vs. Phoenix Mercury
The Dallas Wings hit the road for a rematch against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night after the two teams just played in Dallas on Thursday. The Wings were able to pick up the win 98-89 despite having four rookies in the starting lineup, the first team to do so since the Minnesota Lynx in 2000.
Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James led the way in that game, combining for 51 points, with Bueckers shooting an exceptional 8/11 from the floor. Those two may have to carry the Wings again as they hit the road, as a few starters will be out for the Wings.
The Wings released their injury report on Sunday night, ruling out four starters with injuries.
Arike Ogunbowale is out again with a left thumb injury after not playing on Thursday night. She's the second-leading scorer on the team, behind only Bueckers, at 16.7 PPG. The severity of her thumb injury hasn't been revealed yet.
Defensive ace and the team's third-leading scorer, DiJonai Carrington, will miss her sixth consecutive game with a rib injury. The WNBA First Team All-Defense selection last season has improved her scoring to 11.8 PPG this season and is shooting a career-best from the free-throw line.
The team's fourth-leading scorer, Maddy Siegrist, will miss her 9th straight game with a right knee injury. She's started a handful of games this season, but she's been out since June 11th in the Commissioner's Cup.
Tyasha Harris is the last player out, as she is dealing with a left knee injury. She's only played in five games this season, and not since May 27th, with her injury.
Dallas and Phoenix will start at 9 p.m. CST.
