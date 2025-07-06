Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers leads the entire WNBA in one key statistic
The Dallas Wings quickly have a star developing in their midst.
Rookie guard and former UConn standout, Paige Bueckers, has taken the league by storm during her rookie season. Bueckers has already been named a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game and she's leading the Wings in scoring.
Bueckers is a big reason why Dallas has gotten back on the right track. The Wings started 1-11 but have won five of their last seven games. During the winning streak, Bueckers has scored 20+ points five times, including 23 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and one steal in a 98-89 victory against Phoenix on Thursday.
This is just the beginning of Bueckers' rise at the professional level. Still, it's been impressive to see her be so effective early on in her career.
Bueckers has already set multiple records and made league history in just 14 games. Now, she's leading the WNBA in another category.
According to Polymarket Hoops, Bueckers stands at the top of the list in midrange shots made per game (2.7). Though she holds just a slight edge over Minnesota's Courtney Williams, Bueckers is shooting a much higher field goal percentage (46.9% to 38.9%).
Interestingly enough, Bueckers teammate, Arike Ogunbowale, was also included. She tied for third at 1.6 midrange shots made per game. Ogunbowale missed Dallas' most recent win with a thumb injury.
Bueckers will have plenty of more honors to come as she's expected to be a key piece not only in the present but throughout the coming years for the Wings.
In 14 appearances, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 35.4 minutes per game. She's shooting 47.5% from the field, 34.8% from the three-point line, and 86.7% from the free throw line.
Bueckers was the WNBA's Rookie of the Month in June and she's the fastest player in league history to accumulate 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists.
