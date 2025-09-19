8 former Dallas Wings players still in WNBA playoffs
The Dallas Wings may be watching the WNBA playoffs from the couch, but a few of their former players are still competing for a title this season.
Here's a look at players who used to play for the Wings that are still in the hunt for a championship.
Isabelle Harrison, New York Liberty
Harrison spent four seasons with the Wings from 2019-22, participating in the playoffs in her last two years with the team.
After undergoing knee surgery that cost her the 2023 campaign, Harrison left the Wings to sign with the Chicago Sky, but now she has moved on to play with the defending champion Liberty, who are playing a decisive Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury.
Kalani Brown, Phoenix Mercury
Brown was a Sixth Player of the Year candidate for the Wings back in 2023, but struggled to have the same impact in 2024.
That prompted her to be traded to the Mercury in a four-team trade back in February. Now, she is back in the playoffs with a chance to advance against the Liberty.
Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury
Sabally was a two-time All-Star with the Wings in 2021 and 2023, but was looking for a new team. She was included in the trade above that sent Brown to Phoenix.
Now, Sabally is an All-Star once again leading the Mercury in the playoffs.
Dana Evans, Las Vegas Aces
Evans played the first six games of her WNBA career with the Wings before moving on to the Chicago Sky. This season is her first in Sin City and she's two series away from winning her first championship.
NaLyssa Smith, Las Vegas Aces
The Wings traded Smith earlier in the season to the Aces, where she has emerged as a starter for one of the league's top teams.
Odyssey Sims, Indiana Fever
The Irving, Tx. native was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft when the franchise was still located in Tulsa. She played in the inaugural 2016 season in Dallas before bouncing around the league.
Sims found her way back to the Lone Star State in 2023 and 2024, playing 37 games for the team. After a stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, Sims signed with the Fever to help fill a gap that Caitlin Clark left when she was ruled out for the year with an injury.
Aerial Powers, Indiana Fever
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft was the first election made by the franchise after relocating to Dallas. Powers spent her first 2.5 seasons with the Wings before moving on to the Washington Mystics.
After stints with four teams, she made her way to Indiana, where she is a key player off the bench in the Fever's playoff run.
DiJonai Carrington, Minnesota Lynx
Carrington was traded to the Lynx last month by the Wings to aid them in their playoff run.
After a clutch performance in Game 2 to beat the Golden State Valkyries, Carrington and the Lynx are on to the semifinals against either the Mercury or Liberty.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers’ message after winning WNBA Rookie of the Year is perfect
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.