Former Dallas Wings guard making huge impact in WNBA playoffs
It's been nearly two months since the Dallas Wings traded point guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx.
The move was meant to help the worst team in the league get better in the future while the WNBA's No. 1 seed gets some depth and help for the playoffs. So far, the latter has happened as Carrington came in the clutch to help sweep the expansion Golden State Valkyries in the playoffs.
SB Nation writer Noa Dalzell described Carrington's impact as the Lynx moved on to the next round.
"Carrington wasn’t the star for the Lynx on Wednesday night. MVP candidate Napheesa Collier led the way with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while fellow All-Star Kayla McBride poured in 18 points on 8-13 shooting. Bridget Carleton hit 4 of 6 threes, and Courtney Williams hit the biggest shot of the night, a midrange jumper to give Minnesota a three-point lead with just under 30 seconds to spare," Dalzell wrote.
"But, two Carrington three-pointers — and her trademark lockdown defense — made a massive difference in a game with a razor-thin margin of error. As Carrington’s shots fell, Minnesota inched closer to the next round of the playoffs."
Carrington helping Lynx after Wings trade
In the trade, Carrington was sent to the Lynx for forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and Minnesota's 2027 second-round draft pick. Samuelson was waived shortly after the trade and Miller appeared sparingly for the Wings down the stretch, but Carrington is doing exactly what the Lynx had hoped.
While Carrington was injured for the final four games of the Lynx's regular season, she returned to the playoffs to get her team some help. Her impact has been incredible and the Lynx need her as they move forward in the playoffs.
Carrington and the Lynx are back in action on Sunday against the winner of a decisive Game 3 between the Phoenix Mercury and the defending champion New York Liberty.
