Analyst Explains Why Wings Should Take Awa Fam

Awa Fam is among the candidates for the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

Jeremy Brener

South Florida Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies.
South Florida Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings have a few options to consider for the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft this spring. The one that is the biggest mystery is Spanish forward Awa Fam, but she might also be the right pick out of the quartet.

Winsidr analyst Michael Waterloo explains why the Wings should go with Fam as the top selection in the draft.

"Every year, a player rises through the ranks. Last year, it was Dominique Malonga as the draft approached. This year, though, the rise of Awa Fam is happening sooner than most expected. It makes sense, though, as the 19-year-old phenom has everything that WNBA general managers want in today’s game," Waterloo wrote of Fam.

"She’s 6-foot-6 with great lateral quickness, soft hands, ability to pass at a high level as a big, and switch defensively with good instincts. Offensively, Fam would create a nightmare for the opposing defense in the pick-and-roll with Paige Bueckers. Her versatility allows her to not only work the paint as a traditional big but also extend her range and clear up spacing for the Wings’ guards to operate without a clogged paint. She has the highest upside of any player in the draft this year, and that’s saying something."

Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fam Could Be Wings' Top Pick

The Wings would be rolling the dice by taking Fam over other established players like UConn guard Azzi Fudd, UCLA center Lauren Betts and TCU point guard Olivia Miles, but the Spanish forward has the largest upside out of anyone and that might be reason enough to select her.

The Wings may not have the number one overall pick ever again, so they need to take the best player possible. That's why this draft has so much hanging on it. Fam would give the Wings the frontcourt player they need to form a one-two punch with Paige Bueckers at the point guard spot.

The Wings could absolutely swing and miss if they were to take Fam, but the team should rather take a swing than let strike three go by.

