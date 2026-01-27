Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled Opponent Sends High Praise Toward Breeze BC, Wings Star
Paige Bueckers' Breeze BC team may have come up short Monday night in a 76-67 loss to Unrivaled's league-leading Laces BC squad, but Breeze BC has already gotten huge praise for its efforts thus far, and the same theme continued following the game.
Meeting with the media, Laces wing Brittney Sykes took a moment to compliment the Breeze, singling out four players who played a major impact role throughout the contest.
“They’re a really talented group — you got Paige [Bueckers], Rickea [Jackson] — they went to a double-big lineup with Cam [Brink] and Dom [Malonga], that was crazy," Skyes said. "That just shows you how great this league is.”
Who Do Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC Play Next?
Looking at the box score doesn't lie either. Bueckers carried the Breeze with a 22-point outing, while Skyes led all scorers with 29. Three Breeze players had double-digit point totals, including guard Kate Martin (10 points), Malonga (18 points), and Brink's 11.
It was the Breeze's first loss since Jan. 17, as a two-game winning streak was snapped to put them at 4-3. Their schedule ramps up with three games between this Friday and next Friday, Feb. 6. This stretch sees them play the likes of Phantom BC, Rose BC, and Hive BC. The Breeze have familiarity with Rose BC, having lost to them in their third game of the season, 73-69.
Following the three-game stretch in a week's span, they close the regular season with four games between Feb. 17 and Feb. 27. Each of them has a two or four-day turnaround, making the end of the regular season, literally and figuratively, a grind through the end of next month.
Luckily for the Breeze, they do rematch the Owls Feb. 17 as they appear to be headed toward a last-place finish at 1-6 thus far. Their only win came against Vinyl BC last Monday, 68-57. Since the game, the Owls have dropped three-straight (including the Breeze) with their next game looming this Friday.
The Breeze's trip to Philadelphia is the only road swing for the team, as every other game has taken place in Miami thus far.
Overall, Unrivaled has clearly served its purpose. Not only is it a vehicle for women's basketball to still be showcased at the professional level when the WNBA is not in season, but it also gives some of the game's biggest stars, like Bueckers, a chance to continue to improve.
