Analyst makes bold prediction for Wings HC Chris Koclanes
Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes is in his first season at the helm, but it could also be his last.
Koclanes has struggled with the Wings, managing just nine wins in his first 34 games. However, ESPN analyst Michael Voepel thinks Koclanes could be back with the Wings for the 2026 season.
"Seven WNBA franchises replaced their coach after the 2024 season (plus Golden State made its first hire as it entered the league). Right now, five of those teams are sitting outside the playoffs: Los Angeles, Washington, Dallas, Chicago and Connecticut. The Sparks might be the most likely to get into the postseason, likely costing either Golden State or Seattle a playoff berth," Voepel wrote.
"... What about Dallas, where first-year coach Chris Koclanes has taken social-media roasting based on how some fans have perceived players' reactions to him during games? Consider that the players themselves haven't said anything about this, and Koclanes has a long connection to general manager Curt Miller. Both are in their first season in Dallas. It's not unheard of for teams to part ways with a coach after just one year -- Chicago did it with Teresa Weatherspoon after last season -- but it seems less likely to happen with Koclanes."
Koclanes' job could be safe
Many are calling for Koclanes' head on a silver platter after the Wings' struggles this season, but he is not completely to blame for Dallas' placement towards the bottom of the WNBA standings.
The team has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the year and it's a very young roster that hasn't had much of an opportunity to mesh together.
If the Wings are going to replace Koclanes, they need to find someone who will be guaranteed to be a better replacement for him.
Koclanes and the Wings are back in action against the Las Vegas Aces at 2:30 p.m. CT.
