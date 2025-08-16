Dallas Wings can play spoiler in WNBA playoff race
The Dallas Wings are at the bottom of the WNBA standings, but they are still looking to be scrappy in the weeks leading up to the end of the season.
ESPN analyst Michael Voepel thinks the Wings are a potential playoff spoiler.
"The Wings likely are too deep in a hole at 9-24 to climb out and get into the postseason. But if Golden State, Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington are battling for the last two playoff spots, Dallas will have something to say about who gets in. The Wings still have three games left against the Sparks, two against the Valkyries and one against the Storm," Voepel wrote.
"Arike Ogunbowale (knee soreness) missed Tuesday's 81-80 victory at Indiana. But Maddy Siegrist tied a career high with 22 points; she returned from injury Aug. 5 after being out since the second week of June. Li Yueru had 20 points and rookie of the year favorite Paige Bueckers had 16, plus 8 assists.
"The Wings had lost 11 of 13 games before beating the Fever, so there is no guarantee they will spoil anything for any other team. But if they can recapture what they did well at Indiana, the Wings can help determine the playoff field."
Wings can make late-season impact
With the season winding down, the Wings are eager to prove themselves despite only having nine wins by the middle of August.
With No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers running the offense, the Wings can never be a team that's ruled out in any game. They have either won or lost by less than 15 points in each of their last eight games, proving they aren't a team that can be taken lightly or run out of the gym.
The Wings are back in action tomorrow when they take on A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT from inside College Park Center.
