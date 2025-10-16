Analyst names three teams that can sign Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale's future in the Lone Star State is up in the air as she hits free agency this winter.
Ogunbowale, 28, has played her entire WNBA career with the Wings, but she could be looking for a fresh start with her contract expiring at the end of this past season.
"Ogunbowale has spent the first six years of her career in Dallas, guiding the Wings through continued coaching turnovers and little postseason success. Last year, the franchise appeared to center itself around 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, and Ogunbowale had her worst year yet — scoring a career-low 15.5 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting. A new environment could potentially do her wonders, and create more postseason opportunities — she’s appeared in only seven playoff games," The Athletic wrote.
Where could Ogunbowale play if she leaves Wings?
The Athletic listed the Chicago Sky, as well as the expansion Toronto Tempo or Portland Fire as potential destinations for Ogunbowale if she chooses to leave the Wings.
The Sky make sense considering the fact that they need a bona fide scorer on the roster. The offense was lethargic throughout the season, but Ogunbowale could help make things stronger.
Ogunbowale also makes sense as a building block for an expansion team, like the Tempo or Fire. She is a veteran in the league with a ton of upside, so she could help guide a young team to get them started in the WNBA.
However, the Wings will do what they can to keep Ogunbowale. They might want to see if they have a shot at a player like Kelsey Mitchell, but Ogunbowale has a great chance to stay with the Wings for the 2026 season.
She fits well next to Paige Buckers in the backcourt and it wouldn't be wise to completely disrupt her development after a stellar rookie season.
