Analyst suggests Angel Reese trade to Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings could trade for Angel Reese this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese drives to the basket against the Connecticut Sun.
The Dallas Wings are recovering in the offseason after their regular season officially came to an end with a win at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

While the Wings finished the season on a high, they have a lot of lows they need to try and correct before the start of next year. One way to fix things is to make some moves on the trade market.

One player the Wings could look to acquire is disgruntled Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who has been an All-Star in her first two seasons in the league.

"The Dallas Wings have their point guard of the future in Paige Bueckers. But outside of that, they're lacking in long-term pieces. Reese has made serious strides as a secondary ball-handler and playmaker, all while continuing to make a presence as a rebounder and defender," Sporting News contributor David Suggs wrote.

"Dallas would have to part ways with some serious assets to bring in Reese, who has two years remaining under team control. The Wings would likely have to shell out draft capital to land Reese, including potential lottery picks in 2026 and 2027. But her skillset figures to pop alongside Bueckers, a similarly gifted two-way player who would ease the burden placed on Reese on both ends of the floor."

Wings could trade for Angel Reese

The Sky, like the Wings, went 10-34 on the season to finish with the worst record in the league.

Reese has voiced her frustrations about the direction of the team and has expressed that she isn't afraid to request a trade if she feels there is no way to grow. The Sky suspended her for a half after these comments, leading to a potential rift between the two sides.

If Reese ends up requesting a trade, it could make sense for the Wings to get aggressive and have her team up with Paige Bueckers to form one of the dynamic duos in the WNBA.

