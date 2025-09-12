Paige Bueckers gets honest about Dallas Wings season
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is recovering after the end of her first WNBA season, where she was named the AP Rookie of the Year.
Bueckers spoke about the challenges the team has faced throughout the year and her pride in how the team conducted itself.
“This group — we’ve overcome so much,” Bueckers said via Dallas Hoops Journal insider Grant Afseth.
“So many people getting their first opportunity in the league, and we stuck together through it all. I wouldn’t trade this rookie year for anything.”
READ MORE: Wings phenom Paige Bueckers starting to rack up WNBA awards
Bueckers, Wings overcome adversity in rookie season
Bueckers and the Wings faced a number of injuries throughout the year on top of just challenges in adjusting to the level of competition the WNBA brings.
Coming out on top against the Phoenix Mercury in the final game of the season is a sign that the team never quit or gave up on one another.
Wings head coach Chris Koclanes believes Bueckers is a big reason behind that.
“It’s about the entire locker room navigating new roles,” Koclanes said via Afseth.
“For P, stepping into leadership as a rookie, leaning into discomfort, but staying true to herself — that stands out. It’s not easy, but she did it. I’ll remember how she remained authentic while giving the team what it needed.”
Koclanes believes Bueckers will only continue to grow over the course of her career and her rookie season can shape the foundation of her success.
“When that’s your leader, and she not only says it but lives it, it gives me confidence," Koclanes said.
"To have P in the locker room, with everyone else around her, the bonds they’ve built, the consistency they’ve shown — it gives me confidence. The foundation is strong. Say what you want about the wins and losses, but we have a very strong and positive bond among a core of young, talented athletes who will be here for a long time.”
READ MORE: Dallas Wings finish season off with win vs. Phoenix Mercury
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.