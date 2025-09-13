WNBA mock draft pairs Paige Bueckers with unexpected high-upside center
The WNBA has wrapped up its regular season. The Dallas Wings finished tied for the worst record in the league, and will have the best odds to land the first overall pick when the WNBA conducts its Draft Lottery on a date to be announced later.
Dallas landed the first pick last year, going with Paige Bueckers, who looks like a superstar already. She'll likely be the official Rookie of the Year this season, and there's a chance for her to land on the All-WNBA First Team as a rookie in an awful season for the team. That's how good she was this year.
But the Wings need to put talent around her. And with the projected first overall pick, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports has them taking Awa Fam from Spain.
"The Wings, who didn't have a single player average more than six rebounds or one block per game, desperately need a frontcourt star to pair with 2025 No. 1 pick and presumptive Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers. Lauren Betts, the 6-foot-7 UCLA product, will be the safe and obvious choice, but the upside play is Awa Fam. The 6-foot-4 Spaniard can play across the frontline and is only 19 years old.
"Fam is still raw, but athletic and versatile bigs who can make plays with the ball in their hands are the present and future of the league. And as she showed this summer when she led Spain to an upset win over France in the EuroBasket Women semifinals with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks, she's already capable of competing with WNBA-caliber players.
"It's unclear if she'll declare this year, but she's eligible as an international player. If Fam is on the board, the Wings should bet on her potential. Players with her combination of size, mobility and skill don't come around very often."
The Debate Between Lauren Betts and Awa Fam
Fam would be an interesting selection, but the youth would have to be intriguing for the Wings. She's still mostly potential at this point in her career, though. In the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers this year, she averaged 9 PPG and 7.5 RPG, and those numbers were pretty similar in actual EuroBasket play.
Meanwhile, Lauren Betts is a 6'7" beast coming off a season averaging 20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 2.9 BPG while being named a First Team All-American. It'll be hard to go against that kind of proven production if the Wings win the first pick.
What is clear is that the Wings cannot go into next season with the same center rotation of Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder. Bueckers needs better talent around her, and having a consistent low-post presence would help immensely.
