Azzi Fudd Making it Hard For Dallas Wings Not to Take Her No. 1 Overall

The Dallas Wings have been linked to UConn guard Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick.

Jeremy Brener

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of the game.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of the game. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While nothing is being close to official, all signs are beginning to point to UConn guard Azzi Fudd being the number one overall pick for the Dallas Wings in the 2026 WNBA draft.

ESPN insider Michael Voepel believes Fudd should go number one in his latest mock draft.

"UConn is seeking the seventh perfect season in program history, and Fudd has much to do with why the 26-0 Huskies have been unbeatable so far. She is averaging 17.5 PPG and shooting 45.5% (76-of-167) from behind the arc. Fudd's ability to stretch defenses will be of great value in the WNBA, and she is also a reliable defensive player. Plus, the UConn pedigree goes a long way in a league that has seen so many outstanding former Huskies," Voepel wrote.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd returns the ball against the Creighton Bluejays
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd returns the ball against the Creighton Bluejays. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd Closing in On Top Pick Status

Fudd would be an incredibly safe pick for the Wings, but it would be a good one nonetheless. The Wings already have Paige Bueckers in as their lead guard, and Fudd demonstrated tremendous chemistry with her throughout their time together at UConn. Fudd has done well without Bueckers this season, but the familiarity between the two should help them if they become teammates in the WNBA.

In UConn's latest win against Marquette, Fudd scored 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting, while making 5 of 8 attempts from downtown in the 71-56 victory over the Golden Eagles. If she is able to put up numbers like that in the WNBA, she should be a great player in the league for a very long time.

The WNBA is still figuring out what the terms will be for the latest collective bargaining agreement. If an agreement comes soon, the WNBA draft should take place in April after the collegiate basketball season ends.

Fudd and the Huskies return to the court on Wednesday against Villanova at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

