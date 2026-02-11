This Potential Dallas Wings Prospect Could Be WNBA Draft's Biggest Bust
The Dallas Wings have the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft this spring. There are a couple of players that they could possibly select.
One of those players is UCLA center Lauren Betts, who has gotten mixed reviews from critics in her senior season despite being considered as a potential option for the top selection. Winsidr contributor Melissa Triebwasser named Betts as a player with bust potential going into the draft.
"This is going to be controversial, but hear me out: bust to me means a high pick that doesn’t quickly become a contributor, and that’s why I am going with Lauren Betts. Betts to me is the hardest player to quantify in this class; she’s incredibly talented and dominating at the collegiate level, but there are questions about whether there is a place for a “traditional” center in the modern WNBA," Triebwasser wrote.
"To me, it will all come down to who drafts Betts. In the right system, with the right roster construction around her, she can absolutely carve out a role and be an impactful player. But the expectations are going to be as loud as the conversation around her has been this season, and that’s a lot of pressure to put on a person. I am personally hoping she proves people wrong."
Lauren Betts Could Struggle in WNBA
Betts was one of the most decorated athletes in college basketball last season, helping the Bruins go all the way to the Final Four. However, her numbers are down this offseason in a few major categories.
Betts is averaging 16.2 points, which is down from her 20.2 from the year before. In addition, her rebounds are down from 9.5 to 8.2. Something to note is that she isn't playing as much, averaging just 26.8 minutes per game compared to last season when she was playing over 30 minutes per contest.
She is also going to face players who have the tools to defend a 6-7 player a lot better than what she is currently facing in the Big Ten, so there will be an adjustment stage for her. If she can get past the learning curve quickly, she will become a strong WNBA player, but it may take some time.
The Wings can afford her that time given their current setup, but whichever team drafts her will need to develop her WNBA game over time.
