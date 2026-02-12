Why Dallas Wings Would Be Wise to Take Azzi Fudd With Top Pick
The Dallas Wings are trying to figure out what they value most when deciding who to take with the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Last year, the decision was easy as Paige Bueckers was clearly the top prospect in the draft, but this year doesn't offer that same clarity. A couple of players have cases to be the top overall pick, but UConn guard Azzi Fudd might be the likeliest option. Winsider contributor Melissa Triebwasser believes Fudd has the highest ceiling of any prospect in the draft class.
"Azzi Fudd is the highest floor player in the draft, and it’s not close. She’s a proven commodity on the biggest stage available to her and has consistently performed at the highest level when the lights are brightest," Triebwasser wrote.
"She’s as close to a sure-fire thing that’s available in this draft. That being said, she’s pretty close to a fully formed product at this point; you know what you’re going to get, but I don’t know that execs expect there to be a “leap” she can take at the next level. Of course, she doesn’t need to take a big step forward to be a great pro, either.
Azzi Fudd Has Highest Ceiling in WNBA Draft
In her fifth year at UConn, Fudd is averaging a career-best 17.5 points per game while making 45.5 percent of her shots from downtown. Her elite shooting abilities could put her ahead of the pack, giving the Wings a sharpshooter for her former teammate and current girlfriend Paige Bueckers to work with in the backcourt.
The Wings still have about two months until the WNBA Draft, assuming it will even take place amidst the uncertainty of the league's collective bargaining agreement negotiations, but Fudd is establishing herself as a worthy candidate to be the team's next star selection.
If she can keep things up in the second half of conference play and March Madness, Fudd might be the clear No. 1 option for the top pick.
