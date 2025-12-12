Azzi Fudd would allow Dallas Wings to get ahead on WNBA trend
The Dallas Wings are keeping an eye on Azzi Fudd's UConn star guard after Paige Bueckers left the school to join the team in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The Wings could reunite Fudd and Bueckers if they chose her with the number one overall pick again in back-to-back years. CBS Sports writer Jamahl Maloney believes there is one trait that could set Fudd apart from the other prospects — her outside shooting.
"Fudd is a truly special outside shooter. After going 4 of 5 from 3-point range in UConn's win over DePaul on Sunday, she is 31 of 57 (54.4%) for the season, including an astounding 19 of 30 (63.3%) on unguarded catch-and-shoot attempts, per Synergy Sports. For her career at UConn, Fudd is at 42.3% on 5.8 attempts per game," Maloney wrote.
"Last season, only one player in the WNBA (Iliana Rupert) shot over 40% from 3-point range on at least five attempts per game. If you zoom out to look at the top 50 players in terms of 3-point attempts per game, only seven shot 40% or better."
READ MORE: Wings' Paige Bueckers speaks out on joining USA Basketball for training camp
Wings could get elite shooter in Fudd
Every team in the NBA is looking for an improvement to their shooting, and Fudd would do that for the Wings. If they drafted her, this could be an area where the Wings grow even further.
"WNBA teams are shooting more 3-pointers than ever, but there aren't that many elite shooters. Fudd would immediately be one of the biggest outside threats in the league and provide a skill that would be difficult to find elsewhere," Maloney wrote.
The Wings have a lot to consider, but this definitely works in Fudd's favor. If she continued to shoot at the rate that she is at the start of the season, the Wings may not have a choice in April to choose anyone but her.
READ MORE: Azzi Fudd matters more to Dallas Wings because of Paige Bueckers
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.