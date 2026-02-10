Breeze BC Trades For Former Player of New Dallas Wings Coach to Help Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers has been doing her best to lift Breeze BC to new heights in her first season in the league. She's been tremendous, but Breeze is 5-5. They have a great point differential, but they are sitting in 4th place in the standings in need of a jolt.
They may have just received that jolt. The Unrivaled League announced a trade on Monday involving three players: Courtney Williams going from Vinyl to Breeze, Saniya Rivers being traded from Hive to Vinyl, and Azura Stevens switching from Rose to Hive.
Breeze didn't have to send out any player in this trade, which makes people think Rose could be adding a developmental player or adding Angel Reese, who played last year, but not this year. Breeze needed another player because Aari McDonald is out for the season due to injury.
Adding Williams gives them an additional playmaker that Breeze didn't have previously. Bueckers is obviously an outstanding scorer and playmaker, but all of the responsibilities were on her. Williams is averaging 7.2 PPG and 4.0 APG, which would be second on the team in assists. But there's also a Dallas Wings connection here that Bueckers could use.
In college, Courtney Williams played at South Florida under Jose Fernandez, who is now the head of the Dallas Wings. This could give Bueckers a little extra insight into how Fernandez likes to operate, as Williams was arguably the best player to go through USF while Fernandez was there.
Fernandez has been to Miami to watch a few games in Unrivaled, and they even did a Dallas Wings meet-up before the season started. Since Williams spent 4 years at USF with Fernandez, arguably, no one understands that system better than her, and she thrived in it. She was an All-American her senior year and led the American Athletic Conference in scoring her junior and senior seasons.
Williams is also one of many free agents that the WNBA has this offseason, and with how well she played for Fernandez in college, could there be a chance where she follows him to the Dallas Wings, too?
In the meantime, Williams will give Breeze a much-needed boost of playmaking, likely off the bench. Kate Martin is a solid player, but playmaking just isn't her role, and this will help a lot.
