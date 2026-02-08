The World’s Fastest Runner Joins The Hype Train For WNBA Star Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has another big fan in her corner.
And it's a surprising one: former Jamaican sprinter, arguably the greatest to ever do it, Usain Bolt.
Bolt was in attendance Friday night at Breeze BC's 70-68 loss to Hive BC, which he said he enjoyed greatly.
"Yeah, I'm definitely a fan [of Paige Bueckers]," Bolt said. "We support Dallas. You know, we've been to a few games in Dallas. We actually are getting season tickets this season, so I look forward to seeing many more games."
The support from someone of Bolt's sature is a big deal, especially considering Bueckers is entering her second season.
Paige Bueckers Shares Honest Fan Support Thoughts
Bueckers has already endured a similar feeling with WNBA fans, too, as she told NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire last August
"Yeah, it's super surreal," Bueckers said. "Just for people to continue to support my journey and support me every single step of the way. It makes me very appreciative of that. Also, in a way, I feel bad because I can't show love and get back to every single one of them, and sign their pictures, sign autographs, take pictures with every single one of them. So I feel bad in that aspect. But I do want them to know that I really appreciate their support."
Even with the season Dallas went through, Bueckers remained gracious toward the fanbase and emphasized patience as a key pillar in the team's rebuild in a message to fans last August.
"It means a lot specifically because people have gotten to see the struggle and people have gotten to see the injuries… and the ups and downs," Bueckers said. "For people to continue to follow me and still believe in me, it just really means a lot."
Bueckers said she recognizes how different the fans could choose to treat her, but seeing the positivity makes the difference.
"So I'm extremely grateful for it, and I'll never take that for granted," Bueckers added.
Bueckers' team is in the early stages of a rebuild as the team tabbed new coach Jose Fernandez to establish a new winning culture.
"We will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, approaching everything we do with elite standards and a championship mindset," Fernandez said in a statement upon being hired. "I couldn’t be more excited to serve as your Head Coach and will work tirelessly to lead this organization to a level of success that both the Wings and the DFW community can be proud of.”
