Dallas Wings On SI

The World’s Fastest Runner Joins The Hype Train For WNBA Star Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers literally has fans across the globe after just one season with the Dallas Wings.

Zain Bando

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has another big fan in her corner.

And it's a surprising one: former Jamaican sprinter, arguably the greatest to ever do it, Usain Bolt.

Bolt was in attendance Friday night at Breeze BC's 70-68 loss to Hive BC, which he said he enjoyed greatly.

"Yeah, I'm definitely a fan [of Paige Bueckers]," Bolt said. "We support Dallas. You know, we've been to a few games in Dallas. We actually are getting season tickets this season, so I look forward to seeing many more games."

The support from someone of Bolt's sature is a big deal, especially considering Bueckers is entering her second season.

READ MORE: Former Dallas Wings Championship Team Receives Honor For 20th Anniversary

Paige Bueckers Shares Honest Fan Support Thoughts

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bueckers has already endured a similar feeling with WNBA fans, too, as she told NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire last August

"Yeah, it's super surreal," Bueckers said. "Just for people to continue to support my journey and support me every single step of the way. It makes me very appreciative of that. Also, in a way, I feel bad because I can't show love and get back to every single one of them, and sign their pictures, sign autographs, take pictures with every single one of them. So I feel bad in that aspect. But I do want them to know that I really appreciate their support."

Even with the season Dallas went through, Bueckers remained gracious toward the fanbase and emphasized patience as a key pillar in the team's rebuild in a message to fans last August.

"It means a lot specifically because people have gotten to see the struggle and people have gotten to see the injuries… and the ups and downs," Bueckers said. "For people to continue to follow me and still believe in me, it just really means a lot."

Bueckers said she recognizes how different the fans could choose to treat her, but seeing the positivity makes the difference.

"So I'm extremely grateful for it, and I'll never take that for granted," Bueckers added.

Bueckers' team is in the early stages of a rebuild as the team tabbed new coach Jose Fernandez to establish a new winning culture.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, approaching everything we do with elite standards and a championship mindset," Fernandez said in a statement upon being hired. "I couldn’t be more excited to serve as your Head Coach and will work tirelessly to lead this organization to a level of success that both the Wings and the DFW community can be proud of.”

READ MORE: Wings Star Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend Projected as No. 1 Pick

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/Paige Bueckers