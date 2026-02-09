One of Women's Basketball's Best Sings Paige Bueckers' Praises After Recent Matchup
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been a tremendous player in the Unrivaled League for Breeze BC. She's arguably been the best 1-on-1 scorer and will have a case for MVP when the season is over, averaging 25 PPG, and she's not taking as many shots as the two players scoring more than her.
In Breeze's most recent game on Friday, they went up against Hive BC, and Hive came away with a nail-biting 70-68 win, as Breeze blew a huge lead in the second half. Bueckers was great once again, putting up 28 points, but it wasn't enough to come away with a win.
On the other end was Kelsey Mitchell, who was a First-Team All-WNBA selection for the Indiana Fever last season. Mitchell had a good game as well, putting up 22 points on 10/19 shooting, and she was very complimentary of Bueckers after the game, speaking on how it can make her a better player.
“This was one of the first games where I really had to go against someone who can truly score at a high level... You don’t take moments like this for granted," Mitchell said. "If I can find ways to play against players like that every night, I know I’m going to get better.”
Paige Bueckers Looking to Close Unrivaled Season Strong
Unrivaled will be taking a break this week for their annual 1-on-1 Tournament, in which Paige Bueckers is the top seed in her pool. It's a $200,000 prize on the line, and with Napheesa Collier sitting out due to ankle surgery, a new winner will be crowned for the tournament.
After that, it'll be a sprint to the finish for the rest of the regular season. Bueckers and Breeze BC are tied for 4th with a 5-5 record, one game behind Mist BC for third. They're tied with Rose BC, who Breeze just beat about a week ago. Their massive point differential of +36 will keep them in good standing, but they'll need to win a few more games.
Breeze's next game isn't until February 17th, but it will be against the Lunar Owls, who have been the worst team in Unrivaled this year. Breeze has had a strange trend of winning and losing a game to each team they play so far, but they would like that to not be the case against the Lunar Owls.
