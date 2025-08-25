Mavericks, NBA legend gives Paige Bueckers much-needed advice
The Paige Bueckers support system just grew a little bit bigger Sunday despite the Dallas Wings' 91-91-80 loss to Golden State: Jason Kidd.
The Dallas Mavericks' coach and NBA legend was seen sitting courtside and during an in-game interview, Kidd was asked about the culture of Dallas basketball transitioning to a fresh start with the additions of Bueckers and Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg getting selected to their respective teams as the faces of basketball in Texas.
"The basketball gods were great to us when you talk about two number ones with Paige and Cooper so just understanding the future is bright," Kidd said.
When it comes to the WNBA's popularity surge, Kidd credits the WNBA for elevating the sport of women's basketball to the next level as the fanbase continues to buy in.
"Also, for women's sports, I think it's incredible," Kidd said. "The trend is extremely high. They deserve it. They're just due. Hopefully, as we move forward, they can start making more money."
Kidd then dropped a hint of advice for Bueckers, too, as her rookie season comes to a close at the end of next month.
Jason Kidd Gets Real About Paige Bueckers
"Always keep learning," Kidd said. "I'm here watching and learning [about basketball]. I think we can always learn from each other. She's one of the best [players] in the world. She's a rookie. She has shown she can play at a high level, and we're getting better here in Dallas. We're gonna win championships."
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers falls just short of extending historic WNBA start
Bueckers was held to under double-digits in the loss, finishing with a 9-point outing, but still remains on pace for the team's assist record with 37 more to go to reach 199 for the year.
Nevertheless, Wings coach Chris Koclanes is treating each remaining game as a measuring stick ahead of next season.
"Really honing in on the teaching here over this last quarter of the season to put us in a good position for next season… "Hopefully it should give us a kickstart here into next year," Koclanes said.
Bueckers was seen with Kidd mid-game, where the two shared a unique moment as both recognized each other.
Paige Bueckers' Struggles Are Short-Term, Kidd Expects 'Championships'
While it is unclear whether the pair spoke, both of their presences drew vested interest across social media.
The Mavericks remain in the midst of the offseason, while the Wings are attempting to build more blocks to establish a foundation for success moving forward under Buckers' guidance.
For now, only time will tell.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings suffer season-ending injury, so what happens now?
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.