Dallas Wings suffer season-ending injury, so what happens now?
The Dallas Wings announced on Sunday that rookie guard JJ Quinerly would miss the rest of the season with an ACL sprain in her left knee, making this the third major injury announcement this week.
Dallas also ruled out Li Yueru for the rest of the season with an ACL sprain, and Arike Ogunbowale is out indefinitely with tendinitis in her knee. Meanwhile, Tyasha Harris has been out for the majority of the season because of a knee injury. It has been a disappointing season for the Wings as the injuries have been a consistent theme.
Despite the drafting of Paige Bueckers, the Wings sit with a 9-28 record with seven games remaining, including Sunday's game against the Golden State Valkyries. Dallas finished last season with a 9-31 record, and it isn't far fetched to believe they could finish with a worse winning percentage than they did a season ago.
Quinerly had been one of the lone bright spots on the roster outside of Bueckers. The 5'8" guard was a third-round pick out of West Virginia, selected 27th overall, and has averaged 6.5 PPG while shooting 38.9% from three. Despite her size, she has been a solid defender on a team that hasn't played great defense all season.
What do the Wings do from here?
Dallas has already been eliminated from postseason contention, so the first move they need to make is to shut down Arike Ogunbowale for the rest of the season. They said they would re-evaluate her in a few weeks, but with no hopes of making the playoffs, there's no sense in rushing her back.
The same could be said for Paige Bueckers, as she often deals with knee soreness, but they'll likely leave her out there on the floor to let her continue chasing records. They'd also like to continue evaluating the roster around her as they determine who is an ideal fit with the young superstar.
Dallas will likely sign someone else to a 7-day hardship contract, just like they did with Amy Okonkwo earlier in the week. For the rest of the season, the Wings will likely be doing what they can to win the first overall pick. They have the worst record in the WNBA currently, after a three-game winning streak from the Connecticut Sun moved them up the standings. But it's a race to the bottom between the Wings, Sun, and Chicago Sky.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.