Wings can sign three-time WNBA All-Star to help Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings could look to sign one of the best players in the WNBA in free agency.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell in the second half during game five against the Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell in the second half during game five against the Las Vegas Aces / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings can use free agency as a way to improve their current roster and get reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers some help.

One player who could definitely make an impact is Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who was named as a potential candidate for the Wings to sign in free agency by The Athletic.

"Mitchell had her best individual season and capped it with an outstanding postseason in her first extended playoff run. She remains a nightmare to deal with in the half court and made significant defensive gains under coach Stephanie White. Ideally, she continues to live out a redemption arc in Indiana, making good on all the equity she built during the Fever’s dark years," The Athletic wrote.

"If Mitchell seeks out a new opportunity, plenty of teams would benefit from her scoring prowess and speed."

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Mitchell could pair with Bueckers in backcourt

The Wings would immediately improve with Mitchell in the backcourt alongside Bueckers. Mitchell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, is coming off her best season yet in the league by averaging just over 20 points per game for the Fever.

With Caitlin Clark sidelined for majority of the season with a groin injury, Mitchell became a true No. 1 option for the Fever, helping them get one win shy of the WNBA Finals. If Mitchell was able to do that with the Fever, she might be able to get the Wings back to the playoffs.

Mitchell will have several suitors in free agency, including a possible return to the Fever, but the Wings should strongly consider offering her a contract, especially with Arike Ogunbowale hitting free agency herself.

Free agency doesn't start until January, so the Wings have some time to develop their strategy going into the season, but adding Mitchell should be one of the main ideas on the list.

