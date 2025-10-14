Dallas Wings come up low in WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings are going into the 2026 WNBA season with a lot of hope and promise despite only winning 10 games this past season.
ESPN insider Michael Voepel conducted a way-too-early power rankings for the 2026 season and placed the Wings at No. 12 out of 13.
"Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers led the Wings, and she's a great player to build around. They have a chance to get another No. 1 pick in 2026 and will have a new coach after Chris Koclanes was let go after just one season. This franchise is not a magnet for free agents, to be sure. But perhaps the lure of playing with a point guard like Bueckers and the fact that so many players will be in the free agent market will help the Wings bring more talent to Dallas," Voepel wrote.
READ MORE: Three draft prospects to keep an eye on for Dallas Wings
Wings low in WNBA power rankings
The only team lower than the Wings in the power rankings are the Chicago Sky, who also won just 10 games during the season. The only difference between the Sky and Wings is Dallas has a first-round pick this year while Chicago has to send it to the Minnesota Lynx as part of a trade.
There's a lot of reasons to be optimistic this offseason for the Wings. Bueckers will grow over the course of the offseason, the team will have a new head coach that could help shape her into a true mainstay among the WNBA's elite and another high draft pick is coming to the Lone Star State.
The 2026 WNBA Draft features two centers in Spanish star Awa Fam and UCLA phenom Lauren Betts, but UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who is dating Bueckers, could also be an option for the Wings.
There's reason to believe the Wings can move up the ladder in the WNBA, giving fans reason to be hopeful for next year and beyond.
READ MORE: Did Paige Bueckers deserve to make First-Team All-WNBA?
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.