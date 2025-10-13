Three draft prospects to keep an eye on for Dallas Wings
The WNBA season is officially over, so the Dallas Wings are looking forward to evaluating prospects for the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is still many months away. The WNBA is unlike most sports, where they operate outside the playing window of the respective college sport. That gives teams every opportunity possible to scout future prospects who could fit their teams.
The Wings finished with the worst record in the league this season, and they have the worst record for the last two seasons combined, which gives them the top odds for the top pick in the 2026 Draft. They won't know until the lottery is held, but they should be leaving with a good player no matter what. Here are three prospects to keep an eye on with the college basketball season right around the corner.
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Betts was one of the most dominant players in college basketball last season, averaging 20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 2.9 BPG (led Division 1 basketball). With that, she was named a unanimous All-American, Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, and many other awards.
She towers over other defenders at 6'7", and the Dallas Wings desperately need some quality center play. Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder won't be enough if the Wings are serious about surrounding Paige Bueckers with the best talent possible.
Azzi Fudd, UConn
This would be a fun storyline, to say the least, as Wings star Paige Bueckers is currently dating Azzi Fudd. But even outside of that, she would solve a few needs for the Wings, as she's a knockdown three-point shooter.
While playing alongside Bueckers last season, she averaged 13.6 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, and 1.4 SPG while knocking down a ridiculous 43.8% of her threes on more than 5 attempts per game. The Wings need a shooter like that, as they only had three players shoot better than 34% from deep, and one was a center, and another only played five games. They have to add some shooting around Bueckers this offseason.
Awa Fam, Spain
The Wings' need for a center has been well-documented, but this would be a gamble. Fam, who is listed at 6'6", has all of the tools to be the next great prospect, but she didn't produce at a high level during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, averaging 8.7 PPG and 4.2 RPG.
Taking Fam would be a swing on the upside, because she does possess some rare traits at her size, but the Wings need to be finding people who are ready to be great right away. She'll be playing for Valencia Basket of the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto this season.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.