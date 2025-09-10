Paige Bueckers reveals lessons learned in abysmal Wings season
The Dallas Wings have largely been disappointing this season, sitting with a 9-34 record with one game left to play. Rookie Paige Bueckers has been one of the few bright spots, as she's likely a lock to win Rookie of the Year, potentially unanimously, averaging 19.1 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.6 SPG.
For someone so used to success, this season had to have been a struggle for Bueckers. But she's still taking things positively.
"'Expectations’ is a funny word for me because I try not to have any, truly, and live every day for itself,” Bueckers told People magazine. “And so I’m just trying to work to be the best version of myself every single day and embrace what's happening.”
“I think what I've learned is, like, a state of unconditional gratitude, regardless of circumstances... Throughout this whole entire year, the improvements, just the level of comfort that I have, from watching film, from getting reps, from learning and growing through repetition, you can just see the growth throughout one year."
Bueckers has tried to carry the team as best as possible, but when the team can't convert her scoring 44 points into a win, like she did against the Los Angeles Sparks, there isn't much else she can do. She's had a spectacular season, but because of the team's lack of success, she may not get the All-WNBA nod that she absolutely deserves.
What to Watch for in the Wings' Final Game of the Season
The Dallas Wings have a few days off before the final game of the season, a Thursday matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. The game, which is in Dallas, has been sold out by the fans, which will be a good way to send the team off, despite the lackluster season.
Dallas is currently riding a 10-game losing streak and has only won one game in its last 16. They'd like to end the season on a win and give themselves some momentum going into the offseason and next season. It could be an extended offseason due to a likely pending lockout, so the players will want to leave a lasting impression for whenever free agency begins.
