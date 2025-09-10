Wings star Paige Bueckers predicted to win WNBA award by ESPN after 'historic' season
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers should be a lock to win the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award. With one game left in the season, she's averaging 19.1 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.6 SPG on good efficiency, one of the better rookie seasons in WNBA history.
ESPN WNBA writers Kendra Andrews, Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou, and Michael Voepel were polled to select their winners for the league's major awards, and, to no one's surprise, Bueckers was the clear winner.
"For as difficult as the season has been for the Wings, the future is bright with Bueckers at the helm of the franchise," Philippou wrote. "Her 2025 campaign stands out historically compared to other rookie seasons in W history and among her peers in the league this summer.
"Bueckers' scoring average currently ranks seventh in league history among rookies (and her efficiency of 47.4% would top the group). The 2025 No. 1 draft pick is also on track to become just the second rookie to average 19 points and five assists in her debut season, joining Caitlin Clark (2024). In fact, only 13 players in league history have averaged those numbers in any season. The burden on Bueckers' shoulders has only increased as the season has progressed with the Wings experiencing a slew of season-ending injuries, yet she has only continued to get better.
"Bueckers' most memorable performance -- and the one that locked up her ROY case -- came last month when she scored 44 points on 17-for-21 shooting against the Sparks, the first 40-piece in league history on 80% shooting from the field. She's the only player in the league to reach 40 points this season."
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers reveals reason for why she looks up to Kyrie Irving
Sonia Citron Was Close, But Bueckers is the Obvious Choice
Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has had a great season, averaging 14.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.4 APG, and there was a little push for her to garner some consideration for ROTY. However, her numbers don't hold a candle to Bueckers'.
ESPN selected Citron to be the runner-up, even saying she would likely win the award in most years. But when a rookie is having as historic of a season as Bueckers is, it makes the selection painfully obvious.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers reveals lessons learned in abysmal Wings season
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.