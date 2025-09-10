Dallas Wings could trade for Angel Reese this offseason
The Dallas Wings' season is about to come to a close, but a big offseason could be coming for the team from the Lone Star State.
A move or two should be made this offseason in order to help the Wings move out of last place in the WNBA. Sporting News writer Jeremy Beren listed the Wings as a potential landing spot for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese after she requested to be traded.
"The Wings need to make progress, and fast. Dallas has won a combined 18 games over the past two seasons -- and the chance to pair Reese with Paige Bueckers could be awfully alluring for a franchise that has won a single playoff series since moving to Dallas from Tulsa in 2016," Beren wrote.
"Bueckers and Reese instantly would become one of the WNBA's top duos -- and if the Wings can hang on to pending free agent Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas all of a sudden would have a trio of All-Star players at its core.
"The Wings can center a trade package on their top draft pick in 2026, which may well be the #1 overall selection if lottery luck permits. The Sky already has the #5 pick; as it stands, Chicago will select three players in the top 30 of next year's draft."
Reese could be traded to Wings
The Wings need help in the frontcourt, so putting Reese in the mix could be what Dallas needs to succeed.
It would cost the Wings (or any trade suitor) a pretty penny for Reese, likely multiple draft picks. That being said, Reese is only 23 years old and is already a two-time All-Star.
Reese may be better than any rookie coming into the WNBA this season, so the Wings could be smart to call the Sky and see what their price would be on a potential trade.
