Dallas Wings drop 10th straight game vs. Los Angeles Sparks
The Dallas Wings are remaining in the loss column after falling 91-77 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon inside Crypto.com Arena.
The Wings were playing from behind for most of the game, falling behind early in the first quarter. However, they were slowly chipping away at their deficit. After trailing by double digits for a good chunk of the first half, the Wings took a lead with less than 10 seconds in the third quarter.
However, the Sparks responded with a 3-pointer from Julie Allemand to re-take the lead going into the fourth quarter. Then, the Sparks went on a 19-0 run to take the game completely out of reach from the Wings.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers' teammate makes bold MVP claim for Wings star
Wings drop 10th straight game vs. Sparks
The Wings were led by Paige Bueckers, who scored 18 points on an efficient 6 of 8 from the field. She was one of x Wings in double figures. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 15 while Maddy Siegrist added 13 of her own.
For the Sparks, all five starters were in double figures, including a game-high 21 from Allemand, who went a perfect 8 of 8 from the field. Rae Burrell also had 13 off the bench for the Sparks.
The Sparks' win keeps them alive for the final playoff spot in the WNBA. They are currently 1.5 games behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final slot in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Wings clinched at least a tie for the league's worst record.
The Wings have one final game before the season comes to an end on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers makes Dallas Wings history in rare rookie feat
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.