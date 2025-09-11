Dallas Wings executive's 3 main focuses should give hope to fanbase
The Dallas Wings have not had the season they imagined, sitting at 9-34 entering the final game of the season against the Phoenix Mercury. Paige Bueckers looks like a future superstar with her historic rookie season, averaging over 19 PPG and 5 APG. She's the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year and should even land on an All-WNBA team.
Bueckers just hasn't received much help this season, but that isn't stopping the Wings from keeping their sights on the bigger objective. Wings CEO Greg Bibb talked about that vision for the franchise in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.
“Winning championships, playing in downtown Dallas and continuing to make a positive impact in the North Texas community,” Bibb started.
“There are a lot of complexities to our business, but at the end of the day, there are three main things that we focus on. Number one is generating revenue. We are a for-profit enterprise, and you know, there’s no shame in that. Number two, we’re a professional sports franchise, so we’re [in] the business of winning, specifically winning championships. And number three is making a positive impact in our community, and being a double bottom line business.”
Dallas Wings Staring Down Barrel of Important Offseason
There is likely to be a lockout this offseason as the WNBA and the players try to come to terms on a new CBA. Once that is over, though, the Wings have a lot of decisions to make to surround Paige Bueckers with the best situation possible.
The first is what to do with head coach Chris Koclanes? He's had a disappointing run in his first stint as a head coach, and the reactions to him throughout the season haven't been the best. Between fans already calling for his job, mixed reactions in huddles to his play draw-ups, and lackluster press conferences, it hasn't been a very redeeming season for him.
And then there's the pending free agency of four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. Her and Bueckers struggled to mesh cohesively this season at times, and many are wondering if she's really a great fit alongside the star rookie. Ogunbowale is a star in her own right, so the Wings would like to make it work, but Ogunbowale is free to choose as she wants. That's why some fans wanted the Wings to trade her before the deadline.
